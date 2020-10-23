13-year-old calls for civility in politics with The Candidate Pledge

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — In the weeks leading up to the Belmont presidential debate, a local 13-year-old became concerned about the tone of our political discussions, so she came up with a way to call for change, and some big names are taking notice.

Everyone in the McFadden family is out to win when it comes to Monopoly, but it never gets too heated. 13-year-old Hannah-Kate said some people could take something from that.

This all started a few weeks ago when the McFaddens got a sign for a candidate in a local race.

“We put it up, and it was torn down,” said Hannah-Kate. “Dad fixed it and the next day, our tree was toilet papered.”

Hannah-Kate’s worries didn’t stop there.

“I watched the presidential debate a couple weeks ago, and it was bad,” she said. “It was really bad. I’m a future voter. They should have to earn my vote, and that’s not gonna happen at all if all I hear is yelling at the debate.”

Hannah-Kate said that’s not serving people headed out to vote. She got an idea. It’s called The Candidate Pledge.

“It’s to bring civility and respect into elections and government,” she said. “No bullying, be an adult, stick to the issues. I have had 19 candidates sign it so far.”

That includes Senator Ferrell Haile, Senator Becky Duncan Massey, and Libertarian presidential candidate Jo Jorgensen.

The candidate pledge has even caught the attention of Maria Shriver. Shriver has tweeted her support.

“It felt good she was tweeting me and encouraging me,” said Hannah-Kate.

Of course, there are names she especially wants to sign the pledge.

“My ultimate goal is President Trump and Vice President Biden to sign this,” said Hannah-Kate. “I want it to happen. I don’t know if it will, but I really, really want it to happen.”

For now, her efforts are going more toward winning games of Monopoly, this 13-year-old has some big plans.

“I wanna be the president of the United States,” smiled Hannah-Kate. “When I become president, I’ll sign my pledge.”

