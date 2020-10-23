8-year-old girl shot while doing homework in her home

National-World

Chicago (WBBM) — An 8-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot while doing homework in her home in Northwest Indiana Thursday night.

According to East Chicago police, the girl was in the living room on the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue when she was shot in the head shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said 16 rounds had been fired from an automatic weapon outside the home. A stray bullet went through the house and hit the 8-year-old.

She is now in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police said the girl was not the intended target. The identity of the shooter is unknown at this time.

Detectives will be back in the area Friday morning to try to talk to potential witnesses and gather further evidence.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 219-391-8318, or the anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500.

