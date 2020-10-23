Austria’s postal service is printing special Covid-19 stamps — on toilet paper

National-World

If 2020 could take the form of an object, it would surely be toilet paper.

Not only has this year been crappy, but reports of people hoarding toilet paper in large quantities during the coronavirus pandemic will live in the memories of many.

Or so some in Austria seem to think: On Friday, the country’s postal service announced it is issuing a postage stamp made from three-ply toilet paper, to commemorate one of the year’s stranger phenomenona.

Each stamp, measuring just under four inches in length, will be the size and shape of a standard sheet of toilet paper, Austria Post said Friday.

Customers can even use the stamps to enforce social distancing — 10 stamps lined up next to each other measure one meter, the recommended social distance in some countries.

Meanwhile, the stamps are illustrated with a picture of a baby elephant — another national reminder of the recommended one meter distance.

The stamps, which can be torn off the stamp block along a perforated line just like toilet paper, come complete with a self adhesive foil, and retail at €2.75 (around $3.25), Austria Post said in a statement.

The postal service will be releasing 300,000 stamps on October 30, and for each block sold, €2.75 will be donated to charity, Austria Post said in a statement.

“With the Corona stamp, we not only want to issue an original stamp block to remember this year, but also to support those who have been particularly affected by this crisis,” Austria Post CEO Georg Pölzl said in a statement.