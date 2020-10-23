International Association of Chiefs of Police seeking community input for police chief search

National-World

JOHNS CREEK, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — Johns Creek residents, and people who work in the city, are being asked to weigh in on what type of person they’d like to have leading the city’s police department.

The city is teaming up with the International Association of Chiefs of Police to solicit community input for Johns Creek’s police chief search. The association is gathering the input through an online community survey.

“The survey, which can be submitted anonymously, will be used to guide the search process and to develop the candidate profile to determine what qualifications the community would like to see in their new chief,” city officials said in a statement. “All responses will remain confidential and the survey will take less than 15 minutes to complete.”

The association is managing Johns Creek’s police chief search, which began after former chief Chris Byers resigned from his position in August following controversy over comments he made on Facebook about the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as after an investigation into comments he made to a female employee of the police department before he was hired as chief.

Byers had only been Johns Creek’s police chief for about two months before the controversy began in June. He was initially put on administrative leave while an internal investigation was launched after the controversy surrounding his Facebook comments began. Major Roland Castro was made the interim police chief at that time.

The community survey will remain open until Nov. 3 and people who live or work in Johns Creek are asked to participate in it.

After the survey ends, the association will create a profile of ideal candidates and begin outreach and marketing for the search.

“While managing the screening and evaluation of candidates, IACP will also assemble a future resident stakeholder panel as part of the interview process,” city officials said.

