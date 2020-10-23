Lake Oswego teen creates ‘COVID Candies,’ with all profits going to pandemic relief funds

National-World

Lake Oswego, OR (KPTV) — A high schooler from Lake Oswego created a product to help people during the pandemic after he and his family were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Hudson Hale, 17, came up with ‘COVID Candies’, a bag of small, sugary morsels wrapped in cheeky packaging and sold for $12, with all profits going to COVID-19 relief funds.

“As cheesy as it is, I need to make something sweet out of a sour situation,” Hale said.

Hale says he, his mom, and younger sister were all diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last two months.

“It really just completely took out our whole family,” Hale said.

No one experienced severe symptoms, but it gave Hale the time to think.

“I had a lot of extra time because I was sick, and I was stuck inside, and I was just trying to brainstorm ideas,” Hale said. “What’s the way I could try to help out my community, or help out others, or donate towards organizations?”

The candy is meant to enjoy, but Hale say the product is more of a novelty. There will only be 2,500 sold.

While Hudson does admit the bag is silly, he says the cause behind it is serious.

“Of course, I want to be as respectful as possible towards everyone who has had it … people who’ve lost family members, and everyone working to fight this pandemic,” Hale said. “I really want to create something that can help people and that can do some good in the world.”

Hale says he’s already sold about 200 bags of COVID Candies. You can buy a bag on his website.

