Oregon woman gives Red Cross 2nd highest number of convalescent blood plasma donations

Portland, OR (KPTV) — As researchers looks for ways to treat COVID-19, the blood plasma of survivors is a crucial ingredient.

One local woman who beat the virus has now given the Red Cross its second-highest number of convalescent blood plasma donations.

On Thursday, Patricia Crabb gave her 9th donation at the Red Cross donation center in north Portland. Crabb was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and was cleared to start donation her blood plasma in June. Sine then, she has been giving as much as she can. She says she considers it her civic duty.

“When they called me and made a big deal out of the number of times I’ve donated, I was like, really?” Crabb said. “I kinda thought everybody would be donating like this.”

In the entire country, only one other person has given more convalescent blood plasma than Crabb. That person lives in Massachusetts and gave their 10th donation last week.

