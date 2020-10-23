Packers use robots to connect with fans By: CBS 58 Newsroom

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Green Bay, WI (WDJT) — Green Bay Packers players have a new game plan for connecting with fans in the community during the pandemic. They’re turning into robots.

Players usually make around 800-900 appearances each year, but with the Coronavirus pandemic, Packers officials had to think outside the box which led them to something pretty unique.

A screen is hooked up to a device on wheels allowing the players to interact with people virtually. They also sport the players’ jersey!

The robots are from a company in New York. They connect to WiFi and allow the player at home to use their phone or laptop to control it and communicate with fans.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.