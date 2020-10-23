Planned cemetery trick-or-treating event in York County sparks controversy

National-World

York, PA (WPMT) — A planned trick-or-tricking event at Mount Rose Cemetery in Spring Garden Township is facing backlash and criticism from some community members who claim the event is disrespectful.

The cemetery announced on Oct. 16 its first annual Halloween Drive-Through as a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The thinking behind this was our team wanted to do something positive for the community in light of everything that’s gone on with COVID-19 and things closing down, and fears of not being able to do things you would normally do,” said Amy Cincibus, general manager of the cemetery.

During the free event, cars would drive through a portion of the 100-acre property, stopping at themed “no-touch” candy stations.

Some in the community applauded the idea on Facebook.

Others, like York County woman Amanda Lesh, found it disrespectful. Lesh’s son Tobias, as well as her grandparents, are buried at Mount Rose Cemetery.

“My son who passed three years ago next month, is buried here. So it just hit a really, really big nerve,” Lesh said.

Lesh organized a change.org petition to move the event somewhere else, writing the cemetery should remain a place of grief and respect for loved ones.

“I completely understand people want some normalcy for their kids during COVID,” she said. “I just don’t think a cemetery is the place for it.”

Mount Rose staff said they have taken precautions to protect the sanctity of the cemetery during the event, such as placing stations away from graves and plans to ensure cars stay only on the lighted path.

“Very respectfully done, very family friendly,” Cincibus said.

Mount Rose Cemetery also released a statement on the event:

“In the midst of all the challenges and hardships resulting from Covid-19, our team wanted to get together and do something positive for the York community. We looked at what families traditionally enjoy doing during the fall that may be affected due to this pandemic. We wanted to provide a safe and fun way to provide some normalcy to families with a “touch free,” drive thru trick or treat event. One gentleman on our Facebook page stated, ‘I think in light of what is happening in our world, organizations are thinking outside the box to support community and be a light in all the uncertainty we face.’ This truly is our goal for this event.

We have had an outpouring of positive responses from the York community. We want to take a moment and assure the families we serve that this event will be well maintained and families will be staying in their vehicles on the designated lit driving paths at all times.”

The event is still scheduled to run 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.

