Trump campaign Videotaping People Depositing Ballots In Philadelphia Drop Boxes

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW ) — The Trump campaign has been videotaping people as they deposit ballots in drop boxes in Philadelphia. The campaign says they are attempting to catch voter violations.

They claim they have recorded voters illegally depositing multiple ballots.

Election officials say they can’t confirm the tapings violate Pennsylvania law, but Attorney General Josh Shapiro says the recordings could be illegal voter intimidation.

Meanwhile, a new lawsuit filed today is challenging the extension for counting mail-in ballots in the commonwealth for up to three days after Election Day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.