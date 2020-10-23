Woman says political signs were misused

National-World

Nashville, TN (WSMV) — Allison Turner had signs, and she wanted to share.

So she posted on the Sylvan Park Neighborhood Association Facebook page, offering them for free.

“Probably within 45 minutes all of the signs were accounted for, ‘yes please, can I have the Biden Harris, can I have the Black Lives Matter?'” Turner said.

Turner had hoped people would proudly display them in their yards, but she didn’t anticipate seeing a post from a neighbor with the signs in his backseat.

“He lives less than a mile away from me, and he’s doing this, publicly humiliating me, and he certainly didn’t take these signs with any intention of putting them in his yard. He took them to be destructive,” she said.

Hundreds of people have been commenting on Facebook and Turner has since contacted the police.

“It does make me a little fearful of him, his parents and maybe some people they might know, but I’m not going to stand down,” she said.

Now, Turner has this message to share.

“I hope we can get back to a place where we can disagree without being so disgraceful to each other and so disrespectful to each other,” she said. “I genuinely hope that.”

News4 tried getting a hold of the man in the picture to get his side of the story. So far he has not returned our calls.

