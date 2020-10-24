$500 payments for some Portlanders in new COVID-19 housing assistance program

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — There’s a new local program designed to help people struggling from the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

The City of Portland announced a Household Assistance Program on Friday. It’s worth $15 million and will help 27,000 people living in Portland.

The help comes in the form of a one-time payment of $500. It is designed to help cover basic expenses, including food, medicine, dependent care, transportation, and rent and utilities.

To qualify, people need to be at least 18 years old, live in Portland, and have experienced a loss of income or an elevated health risk because of the pandemic. That person’s household income also has to be at or below 80 percent of the area median income.

The program begins on Oct. 27. All applications must be submitted online at pdxassist.com.

“As part of this program we are using the joint office of Homeless Services to distribute $2 million through sheltering organizations and outreach teams for people experiencing homeless with items like blankets, and food,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said. “…as we head into winter these funds will be a lifeline for people struggling to face Covid-19 without the basic protection of a home.”

The United Way will distribute 2,800 prepaid debit cards with $500 each. They will be taking applications this coming Tuesday and Friday only. Payments will take a couple weeks to be mailed out to people. The cards will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

