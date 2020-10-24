Trainer sends therapy dog videos to lift spirits at retirement homes

National-World

REVARD, NC (WLOS ) — A local dog trainer leads an innovative effort to stay in touch with those who can’t have visitors.

Jodi Miller and her therapy dog, Kiva, have become familiar faces for the elderly, but the pandemic has put their work on hold as facilities like College Walk Retirement Community in Brevard stopped allowing visits in order to protect residents.

“They’re missing their work; they’re under a lot of stress because they’re missing it,” Miller said of therapy dogs.

Thanks to Miller, who owns Wild Dog Training in Brevard, the therapeutic value of the animals now shines in a whole new way.

“I’ve been trying to figure out other ways to actually bring these dogs back to these places,” said Miller, our News 13 Person of the Week. “So one of the ideas I had was to do these little movies.”

Twice a week, Miller emails near hour-long video clips to places like College Walk. These videos don’t replace seeing a therapy dog in person, but for residents, it’s a chance to see dear four-legged friends they’ve come to know and love.

The residents gather to watch the videos, featuring a number of dogs, and the masks they wear can’t conceal their laughter and smiles.

Judith Robinson, a resident at College Walk, is a big fan of a big pooch named Leroy.

“Oh, well, Leroy is the one that everybody wants to hug. He’s the one that slobbers all over you, but he’s so sweet,” Robinson said. “You get to where you almost think they’re human.”

“They were missing us and we were missing them,” Miller said of the residents. “So my hope was, the video would let them know, we are thinking of you; we really miss coming over and seeing you.”

Miller’s father was once a resident at College Walk, which inspire her idea to lift spirits there.

Lately, Miller has taught Kiva some new tricks. She said she hopes eventually they’ll be allowed to show them off for residents, outside from a safe distance.

“That’s the idea, is to just stay in touch and to continue to try and make their day,” Miller said.

The pandemic has forced many of us to adapt and innovate, which includes both how we work and how we give back to our community.

“Not only is it a responsibility, it’s a pleasant responsibility just to see what it does for people,” Miller said.

