Dodgers defeat Rays in Game 5 of the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers are just one win away from the World Series crown after beating the Tamp Bay Rays 4-2 Sunday night.

The win gives the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven matchup.

Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw earned his second win of the Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Dodgers scored a pair of runs in the first inning to take an early advantage and padded their lead with home runs from Joc Pederson and Max Muncy later in the game.

The two teams will meet in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

The World Series championship has been elusive for the Dodgers, who are appearing in their third World Series in the past four season and are still looking for their first win in that stretch.

The Dodgers have played in 20 World Series competitions but haven’t won the Series since 1988.

This is second appearance by the Rays in the World Series, having lost to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2008.

The matchup between the team comes during an unprecedented Series, with limits on how many fans can attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic.