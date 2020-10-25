Rapper Offset detained and released by police after an incident in Beverly Hills

National-World

Migos rapper Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was detained by officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department during a patrol stop Saturday afternoon.

According to police, they received a report of someone pointing a gun from inside a vehicle. The caller provided a license plate number to police, who stopped the vehicle soon after.

As the incident occurred, Offset — who is married to rapper Cardi B — livestreamed part of his interaction with police on Instagram Live. It is unclear what happened before and after the video that was posted.

In the video, an officer is heard telling Offset “don’t move, man,” and “open the door,” as he appears to attempt to open the door to the car.

The rapper responds, “No. That’s not legal. That’s not legal, you can’t just open my door.”

The officer says, “Yea I can,” and Offset replies, “No, you can’t.”

Then the officer says, “You need to get out of this car right now,” and Offset says several times, “You can’t just open my door.”

A second officer is then seen in the video unlocking the door from the inside of the window before both officers open the door.

Offset gets out of the vehicle and asks the officers why they are grabbing his wrist before the video ends.

Police arrested a 20-year-old passenger and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and a loaded firearm in public, a statement from BHPD posted to Twitter Saturday night said.

Offset, who was also in the car, was detained but was not arrested or charged according to the Beverly Hills police.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Offset. A representative for Offset told People Magazine, “Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”