Deputy credited with saving life of infant who was choking

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX (KTVT) — A Texas deputy is being called a hero after authorities said he saved the life of an infant who was choking last month.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that deputy Adam Dodson had responded to a call involving the 20-day-old infant at a mobile home park on Sept. 18. Dodson arrived to find the infant unconscious and not breathing.

Body-camera video released by the sheriff’s office showed Dodson taking the infant from another man’s arms and immediately beginning life-saving procedures.

“So I went ahead and flipped the baby over on his stomach… his chest on my forearm and began giving back strikes to the baby,” Dodson told KTRK.

The infant eventually became responsive and started breathing on his own as paramedics arrived to take over. The infant was taken to a hospital alert and conscious, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said a paramedic reached out to Dodson to say that the deputy saved the baby’s life with his quick actions.

“I was the first person there that could help the child, and I did what I thought was right and what I thought that most people or the abundance of people would do,” Dodson said.

Dodson was later awarded with a life-saving medal by the department.

