Family, others, look for answers as 3-year-old shot dead

Flint, MI (WNEM) — All little Messiah Williams was looking forward to was dressing up as Baby Yoda for Halloween, and now due to senseless gun violence he will never get that chance.

“You animals you cowards. You shot a three-year-old baby,” Henry Williams said.

Henry’s son was shot and killed Thursday after their home was sprayed with bullets.

“I’m no criminal but I know the street code,” he said. “You don’t hurt children and you don’t hurt women. You killed the savior, you killed the Messiah. You didn’t even shoot where the person was that you were trying to kill.”

The shooting happened at Williams home near the corner of Iowa and Oklahoma Avenues in Flint. Where Messiah was tucked into bed.

“There were 67 bullets fired into my grandson’s home,” said David Hurley, the victim’s grandfather.

Dozens of family and friends came out today to support the family and to remember Messiah, along with city leaders who want to make sure this family gets justice.

“All of us have to champion Messiah and his legacy,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We have to go forth and find the people that did this heinous crime.”

Police Chief Terence Green believes it was a targeted attack. He says it’s only a matter of time before they find the people responsible.

“Turn yourself and show some type of remorse,” Green said. “And turn yourself in because we’re coming for you.”

At this time there are three persons of interest in this case.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says local law enforcement is doing everything they can to track them down.

“We need to provide closure to this family,” Swanson said. “We need to bring justice. And we need to send a message. You know because the full force of law enforcement the authority and every complement of investigation and tools that we have are in process right now.”

Henry also read a statement from Messiah’s mom who was too heartbroken to read it herself.

“You monsters shot up a house that you knew was full of kids,” she said in the statement. “You saw the whole front yard full of toys. And still went through with your evil plan. I just want you to know that you took the most innocent life.”

The family is also advocating for what they are calling Messiah’s Law which would put mandatory life sentences for anyone convicted of shooting into a home and killing a child.

