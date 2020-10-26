Mountain lion sighting prompts warning to keep small children, pets indoors

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

AGOURA HILLS, CA (KABC) — Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were sent to Agoura Hills Saturday afternoon after a mountain lion was spotted in a nearby neighborhood.

The large cat was seen sleeping about 25 feet up a tree along the 28800 block of Barragan Street sometime before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the department’s Lost Hills station that included a photo of the mountain lion.

Residents in the area were urged to exercise caution.

“Please keep small kids and pets near you, or indoors if possible,” read the tweet.

Wildlife officials say the cougar will likely climb down and return to the nearby Santa Monica Mountains.

The mountain lion has its ear tagged and was wearing a special collar, but officials are still working on identifying it, which would then tell them its gender and age.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.