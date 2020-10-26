Security footage solves moo-stery behind vandalized fall harvest display

National-World

Hendersonville, NC (WLOS) — One mountain elementary school has solved a mystery behind some smashed pumpkins, thanks to surveillance cameras, and identified the ‘hooved hoodlums’ behind the incident.

On Oct. 9, Edneyville Elementary School shared a photo online of Mrs. King’s 2nd grade class in front of a new fall harvest display donated by The Nix Pumpkin Patch.

Just over a week later, the school announced the display had been destroyed.

“Thank goodness the damage was repairable, and that we were able to check security footage and get pictures of the 11 perpetrators!” the school’s post read.

Photos show cows taking over the school grounds at night, apparently crushing through some of the fall display.

“If you recognize any of these hooved hoodlums, let us know!”

As of Oct. 26, the school’s Facebook post has been shared by nearly 700 people, with many chiming in with lighthearted comments.

“Udderly adorable” the school describes it in one comment. Only a few pumpkins and hay bales were damaged, school officials say, leaving enough to salvage some of the display still.

“Their favorite treat was the corn husks,” the school wrote in one comment. “The worst part was the pumpkin cow pies they left behind!!”

