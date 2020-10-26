Veterans walking 170 miles for Wounded Warrior Project

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DELAWARE WATER GAP, PA (WNEP) — The sun hadn’t even appeared over the mountains of their hometown Delaware Water Gap.

Before Sgts. Joe Webb and Cody McCormick hoisted these flags over their shoulders and set out on foot from Monroe County to State College.

A journey that will last five days.

“Let’s do it!” said Sgt. Cody McCormick before starting the trek.

The pair will make the long walk in place of an annual 5k race, thwarted by the pandemic. Sargent Joe Webb held it last year to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project

“The people within wounded warrior, they’re all so passionate and dedicated,” said Sgt. Joe Webb. “We made such an impact and helped so many people. After having those people reach out to you and thank you for the work that you’re doing, you don’t go back from that.”

That’s why this year they’re marching the impressive 170 miles

“Every step that we take, every pain that we feel, we are doing it in honor of those who have served and sacrificed,” McCormick tells Newswatch 16. “So any thoughts that I’m gonna have are gonna be with them and their families. We’re doing this for them and we’re honored to do it.”

If you see a motorhome parked in our area with a Wounded Warrior flag on it in the next five days, chances are the vets are close by. In fact, they may even be inside sleeping along the route.

“We want to make the best of it, take it one day at a time, and get each town we pass through behind us, get the state behind us and raise as much money as we can for the foundation,” Webb said.

Sergeants’ Webb and McCormick knocked off 35 miles on day one. They plan to reach Webb’s alma mater by Thursday afternoon, but, the former Nittany Lion and his partner will continue to accept sponsorships right up until Veterans Day. Ahead of their journey, they’d already raised about $6,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.