Rodents migrate to neighborhoods with less food waste on Las Vegas Strip

HENDERSON, NV (KVVU) — With fewer visitors on the Las Vegas Strip and less food waste to go around, experts say rodents are making their way into valley neighborhoods instead.

“Rats still needed to eat. They have been spreading even more. We are getting more resident calls than in my 26 years in the industry. It’s very important for homeowners need to be proactive,” said Russell Hedland with Las Vegas Pest Control.

Henderson resident John Farley said the trees and bushes in his backyard used to be green until rodents chewed through his sprinkler system.

“My girlfriend is completely grossed out. They don’t bother me in that sense, but they give her the shivers, so she has a real visceral reaction,” said Farley.

His rodent problem got worse when rats made their way inside his home, chewing through plastic outlet covers, drywall and other expensive items.

“It chewed through where our washing machine is. It chewed through one of the hoses. We got a bunch of water damage on the floor. We had to go and buy all new appliances,” said Farely.

The new appliances set him back $4,000 and he still needs to replace his flooring.

Pest control experts came to check out the problem at his home last week.

“They are the ones that gave us the traps. They sprayed all around the house. Inside and out. But it hasn’t made the problem go away yet,” said Farely.

Checking for holes, spaces in walls and any nests in shrubbery are always good preventative measures.

Experts say the damage from rats is much worse than the costs of prevention.

Farley has grown so tired of the rodent problem at his house, he adopted a cat from an animal shelter.

“Hopefully, she will at least be a deterrent,” said Farley.

