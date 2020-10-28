Armed carjacker leads police on chase in Independence, goes wrong way on interstate

National-World

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — A man carjacked a vehicle and led police on a 20-minute chase Wednesday morning that started in Kansas City and led into Independence, where he bailed from the car.

Kansas City police responded to the armed carjacking of the Lincoln passenger car shortly before 4:30 a.m. and gave chase, which started near 39th Street and Bales Avenue. The suspect led police eastward and ended up going the wrong way both east- and westbound on I-70 near I-435.

The car was dragging its muffler much of the way and ended up losing at least one of its tires near the end of the chase after police used stop-sticks. The driver bailed from the car on U.S. 40 Highway near Wallace Avenue.

The pursuit continued on-foot in that area for the driver. That suspect was found and arrested about a half hour later. One other person who was in the car was also taken into custody, according to Kansas City police.

