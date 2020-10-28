Charter boat trip out returns with monster 361-pound tuna

National-World

Newport Beach, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A charter boat out of Newport Beach reeled in another monster tuna during a weekend fishing trip.

The giant tuna clocked in at 361.2 pounds after it was brought in for an official weigh-in at the Balboa Angling Club Tuesday morning.

The monster fish was caught by angler Bailey Kelly and the Thunderbird crew between Sunday and Monday afternoon in U.S. waters. Since it has been professionally weighed, this will be the new “official” largest tuna caught by one of Newport Beach’s fishing fleet vessels since 1958, and the largest for the Thunderbird overnight boat, according to Jessica Roame, Newport Landing Sportfishing & Whale Watching’s education manager.

During this weekend’s trip, passengers on the Thunderbird also brought back a total of 11 bluefin tuna ranging in size from 160 to 361 pounds.

The Thunderbird seems to be having a lucky streak, since another charter passenger on the boat reeled in a 364.5-pound bluefin tuna just last month.

