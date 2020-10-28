Family drives more than 20 hours to be reunited with microchipped dog, ‘stolen 6 years ago’

National-World

Miami, FL (WFOR) — After years apart, one Texas family has been reunited with one of their beloved pets.

Six years ago, the Vasquez family had their chihuahua mix, King stolen from their backyard.

Posters were made and a reward was offered but King was nowhere to be found, but that changed Sunday when a woman surrendered King to the Humane Society of Broward County.

That’s when the Vasquez’s received the call they’ve been waiting for over 1000 miles away.

“So happy to have him back in our family where he belongs,” said Debra Vasquez while holding King. And referring to the mother, she said, “And she just put her dog down on the 18th.”

“We are thinking maybe the dog that passed away brought him to us,” added Debra.

Humane society officials say it’s not known exactly how King made his way to South Florida.

Microchipping your animals is recommended in order to relocate any lost pets.

The Vasquez family, drove more than 20 hours from Texas to be reunited with King.

King is 15 years old.

