Girl, bus driver dead after school bus crash

DECATUR, TN (WSMV) — Officials confirm that a 7-year-old girl and her bus driver were killed in the crash when a power utility truck crossed in to their path earlier today.

News4 spoke to one of the students who was on the bus and described what happened.

“All it was just a big bang and everybody was just screaming. There were people laying on the floor, glass everywhere,” one student said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said a school bus collided with a utility service vehicle at 7751 State Highway 58.

WRCB is reporting the female bus driver and a 7-year-old girl were killed in the crash.

WRCB is also reporting there were 22 children on the bus at the time of the crash. WRCB said five were flown while two were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine what they’re [the parents of the little girl] are going though,” Russell Johnson, 9th Judicial District Attorney, said.

“It’s a tragedy. There is no other way to describe it. Keep those families in your prayers,” Clint Baker, Director of Schools, said.

Gov. Bill Lee released a statement on the deadly bus crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said they would release more information about the crash.

Metro Schools tweeted that they extended their sympathy and condolences to the families of those involved in the crash.

