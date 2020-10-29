8-year-old girl dead days after being struck by stray bullet while doing homework in East Chicago, IN

National-World

EAST CHICAGO, IN (WBBM) — Timiya Andrews was just 8 years old, doing homework when bullets from the street pierced the sanctity of her home in East Chicago, Indiana last Thursday.

On Wednesday, she died of her wounds.

As CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reported, Timiya died early in the afternoon after spending six days fighting to survive, and police said they still have few leads in the case.

A gunman fired a total of 16 shots, but just one bullet pierced the siding at Timiya’s house in the in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue in East Chicago, and struck her in the head.

East Chicago police said the 8-year-old was simply doing homework on her living room floor around 10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, when she was shot.

Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said the gunman fired those 16 rounds from an automatic weapon on the street outside her house. But the bullet that struck her likely ricocheted off something else.

Timiya was ultimately rushed to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital, where she spent the last six days in critical condition.

Detectives said they are still actively working the case, but don’t have any new leads. No one we spoke with was able to say if the shooter was on foot or in a car.

Police do not believe Timiya’s house was the target.

Last week, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives put up a $5,000 reward in this case. East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland has matched it.

Police called the person or people responsible “cowardly thugs,” and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been set up for Timiya’s family.

