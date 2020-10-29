Commissioner indicted months after shooting at deputies during SWAT standoff Angelina Velasquez

National-World

Georgia, USA (WGCL) — Spalding County Commissioner Donald Hawbaker was indicted Thursday in connection to a SWAT situation that occurred eight months ago.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says Hawbaker was indicted on eight felony charges including aggravated assault under the Georgia Family Violence Act 2, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and aggravated assault on law enforcement officers.

On February 4 deputies arrived at Hawbaker’s Griffin home to serve arrest warrants for simple assault related to family violence and disorderly conduct.

Upon arrival deputies say the commissioner fired two shots from inside the home. SWAT was called to the residence to aid with negotiations, and at one point gas was deployed to get Hawbaker out of the home. A deputy also fired three shots into the home after witnessing the commissioner raise his weapon.

Believing the commissioner was hit, deputies made their way into the home to find Hawbaker uninjured. He was promptly arrested.

Following the incident Sheriff Darrell Dix said the standoff came to a head as the 64-year-old was preparing for a court date stemming from an October DUI charge.

“All of that accompanied with alcohol use finally came to a head,” said Dix in February. Since the SWAT situation Hawbaker has remained in Spalding County Jail after being denied bond. He was served a copy of the indictment Thursday.

“Now that the indictment has occurred, a copy will be sent to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp by both I and Mrs. Elizabeth Presley who represents the Griffin Judicial Circuit in this case,” said Dix. “We will both be requesting that the process for removing Commissioner Hawbaker from public office be initiated in accordance with state law. I will also be forwarding a copy to Investigators with the Georgia Bar to notify them of Hawbaker’s indictment.”

Hawbaker was elected commissioner for District 5 in 2014.

