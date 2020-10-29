Early voting delayed in multiple counties due to power outages

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Fulton County Elections officials said power outages and other problems from the passage of Tropical Storm Zeta have forced early voting to be delayed at multiple locations.

Early Voting is delayed at the following locations in Fulton County:

Ponce de Leon Library

Wolf Creek Library

Adams Park Library

Chastain Park

East Roswell Library

Helene Mills Senior Center

Milton Library

Etris Community Center

No timeline on when the sites may be open has been provided for Fulton sites.

In Cobb County, early voting locations will not open until 10 a.m. However, power issues at some locations could delay opening further.

