More Than 100 Dogs Rescued From South Korean Meat Market Being Cared For In Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland (WJZ) — About 150 dogs arrived in Maryland this week after being rescued from South Korea’s brutal dog meat trade.

They’re now destined for new homes.

Humane Society International rescued them after they shut down the dog meat farm. It’s the 17th closure they’ve done.

“These are amazing and resilient loving animals and the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, we are gonna end this trade in South Korea,” Kitty Walsh, President and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said.

These K9s have now settled in and are being checked by vets and learning to walk on leashes while they get used to being around people.

“I was just taking one dog for a walk around on a leash and my feet were flying off the ground,” Walsh said. “They’re just not used to this. So we can really help train them and get them ready to be in a home.”

“Once you see them you know you have to get them out,” Walsh said. “We were determined despite the COVID challenges.”

