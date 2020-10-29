Surveillance system alerts homeowner to vandalism at vacation property

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Otsego County, MI (WNEM) — Three people have been arrested, accused of vandalizing properties in Otsego County.

Michigan State Police responded to someone’s vacation property on Henry Drive in Otsego County’s Bagley Township on April 20 after the homeowner’s surveillance system alerted them that someone was on their property.

Troopers found the home’s garage door had been vandalized using spray pain. Several surrounding properties on Beachwood had also been vandalized, along with two vehicles, MSP reports. The total damage was placed at just under $8,000.

A lengthy investigation led to the arrest of two adults, and one juvenile.

Traci Annette Derue, a 37-year-old Gaylord resident, 18-year-old Justice Tylor-Wayne Birchfield of Gaylord, and a 15-year-old were arrested on October 21, 2020 in connection with the incident.

Derue was arraigned on two counts Accessory After the Fact to a Felony (MDOP) and one count Harboring Felons.

Birchfield was arraigned on one count Malicious Destruction of Personal Property greater than $999 but less than $20,000, and one count Malicious Destruction of Building greater than $999 but less than $20,000.

The 15-year-old juvenile will also face charges in the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.