Cleanup resumes after Sally and Zeta

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL (WALA) — Several people in Baldwin County are now breathing a sigh of relief after waking up to much less damage than our friends to the west.

“We’ve really just started our second pile, and then Zeta came. Now we have a little bit more to add to it,” said Steve Christenson, one of many still cleaning up in Fairhope after both storms.

New debris is already starting to blend in with what Sally left behind.

For many, cleanup resumed instead of beginning Thursday morning.

97% of Baldwin EMC customers were without power a little more than a month ago.

Even after power was restored, crews never stopped working to get back to where they were before.

“Its going to take some time to get it back in that permanent state we want it to be in, and with Zeta coming in right behind it, it really wasn’t a good thing to our system,” said Mark Ingram, Vice President of Baldwin EMC Corporate Services and Public Relations.

35% of Baldwin EMC customers were without power waking up after Zeta hit.

Damage assessments show most of these outages are coming from easily fixed issues.

“We do not have a lot of broken poles, which is encouraging, and we do not have a lot of spans of wire damage, which is encouraging,” said Ingram.

Baldwin EMC is working alongside other crews from across our area to get the lights back on as soon as possible.

While they can’t provide an exact timeline for those in the dark, they say they are taking these outages as seriously as they did one month ago.

