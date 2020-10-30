Cops nab slaying suspect wanted in domestic killing

National-World

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) — A man wanted for killing his sister’s boyfriend in Waterbury over the summer was found in Florida and brought back to Connecticut.

According to police, Ramon Ocasio, 35, shot and killed 48-year-old William Charles David on July 13.

Officers responded to an address on John Street just before 4 p.m. for a report of gunshots.

When they arrived, David was found dead in the driveway. The victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head, torso and arm. The manner of death was homicide.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Waterbury detectives determined that the gunshot victim was involved in a domestic disturbance with his girlfriend, who lived in a 2nd floor apartment. During the disturbance, Ocasio arrived at the apartment and confronted David. Ocasio had been periodically living at the apartment.

At one point, David left the apartment and went outside. Ocasio went out onto the 2nd floor rear porch and was arguing with him as he stood in the driveway. Police said Ocasio shot several gunshots at the victim, ran down the rear porch stairs and fled.

Ocasio got into a red Ford F-150 pickup with Florida plates and drove east on Green Street.

Detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for Ocasio.

On Oct. 14, 2020, the Waterbury Police announced that the United States Marshals Service located and apprehended Ocasio in Orlando, FL.

He was brought back to Connecticut on Thursday, where he was charged with murder and firearms crims.

Ocasio was held on a $1.5 million bond.

