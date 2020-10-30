Family of girl killed 46 yrs ago partners with arts center for memorial

National-World

MISSOULA . MT (KPAX) — It was announced earlier this week that after 46 years, investigators had solved the case of five-year-old Siobhan McGuinness’s murder.

Now McGuinness’s family is putting together a memorial in her owner with the help of the Zootown Arts Community Center (ZACC). Executive director Kiah Liszak says that the hope is to put together enough funds to create a memorial garden on the roof of the ZACC.

There is a fundraiser at the ZACC and the McGuinness that is currently online that people can donate as well. Liszak says that they were honored that the family approached them for the memorial and that she hopes the project can help the family and Missoula community heal.

“I think a lot of Missoulians carry this story with them. I remember growing up as a little girl and hearing this story. The fear and just the sadness around it so we were really honored to do something to support that healing,” Liszak said.

If the rooftop garden plan doesn’t work Liszak says that the ZACC will work with the family to produce a different type of memorial like a statue or mural or garden in a different location. You can donate to the memorial online here.

Siobhan’s mother also had a statement about the memorial saying she views, “the project as something like Brennan’s wave and the carousel. Something that brings together the entire community and unity in these divisive times she has received such an outpouring of personal wishes of love and support and people keep asking if there is anything they can do. What Missoula can do is come together and make sure Shiobhan’s garden her wish and Shiobhans half-sister Oona’s wish come true.”

