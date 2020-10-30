Medical examiner confirms remains found in car are missing grandmother Carolyn Riggins

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Fort Worth, TX (KTVT) — The Tarrant County medical examiner has identified remains found on Monday as those of missing Fort Worth grandmother Carolyn Kay Riggins.

Authorities first found her car in a wooded area of Cooke County, and her remains soon after.

On Monday, Riggins’ family shared a somber statement after her car was found.

It read:

We would like to thank everyone who has followed findingCarolyn and prayed for us along the way. To those of you who searched with us, put out fliers, donated time, money, snacks, supplies and effort, we thank you. To those of you who wanted to do something but couldn’t, we felt your hearts and we know that you were with us in our search, our hopes, our sorrows. We are hurting now but the healing can begin now.

We await positive identification, but part of us already knows…we get to lay my sweet sister to rest now. We get to commend her sweet soul to heaven.

Riggins was last seen alive at The Watauga Bingo Hall on July 11.

Authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.