Missing climber’s body found in mountain crevasse

MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) — A missing climber’s body was found by search crews in a crevasse on Mount Hood on Thursday.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Austin Mishler, 27, of Bend, was found dead around the 9,400-foot elevation on the mountain’s north side.

Mishler was reported missing to the sheriff’s office around 5 p.m. Tuesday. He had been camping on the mountain Monday night and climbing in the Eliot Glacier area Tuesday.

He was supposed to return home Tuesday night, according to deputies.

Mishler was described as an experienced climber and wilderness guide.

A search and rescue aircraft located Mishler’s tent at about the 8,700-foot level on Mount Hood’s north side on Wednesday. It was found empty by search teams Thursday morning.

Searchers were able to find Mishler because he had a Spot Device. They tracked its pings and basically were led right to where he was found.

Due to climbing conditions, Mishler’s body has not yet been removed from the mountain. Deputies said crews are planning to retrieve his body Friday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time,” according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.

Search teams included The Hood River Crag Rats, Portland Mountain Rescue, and communications assistance from Mountain Wave Search and Rescue. The Oregon Air National Guard 125th Special Tactics Squadron and Air Force 304th Rescue Squadron were also involved.

