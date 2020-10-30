Police department confronts ‘Automatic Toilet Flusher Thief’ on social media post

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) — Someone, somewhere, stole the automatic toilet flusher from the mini-park in Loretto and the police department wants it back.

In a social media post directed at the flusher thief, the police department hilariously asks for it to be returned.

“We can only assume that you either A) stole our automatic toilet flusher out of ignorance or B) upon using the bathroom you thought the automatic flushing was the work of the tiny robot placed atop this toilet,” the post states.

Despite what some may think, the automatic toilet flusher is not in fact a tiny robot and the police department makes sure to clear up any confusion on the topic.

“We can assure you that the thing you stole is not a tiny robot and was not trying to teleport you to its robot overlord via our sewer system. It’s sole purpose in life is to keep people from having to touch the public restroom toilet,” it stated.

The Loretto Police Department post also states that if it isn’t returned, the taxpayers will have to pay to replace the $400 device and they may need to lock the public restrooms.

If you have any tips on where the non-robot, automatic flushing device is please reach out to the Loretto Police Department.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.