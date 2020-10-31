The rare Halloween Blue Moon called for a breakfast twist at Denny’s

National-World

In honor of the rare Halloween Blue Moon on Saturday, Denny’s restaurants in Miami are offering a sandwich of a different color.

The restaurant chain is serving its Moons Over My Hammy breakfast sandwich with a twist in honor of the full moon rising on Halloween for the first time since 1944. The sandwich was inspired by the 1935 jazz song, “Moon Over Miami,” and has been a Denny’s bestseller since it was introduced in the early 1990s, according to the restaurant.

The sandwich will be full of its usual ingredients — ham, scrambled eggs, Swiss and American cheese — but the sourdough bread will be dyed blue, transforming the name of the dish into Blue Moons Over My Hammy.

“With Halloween looking very different this year, we took the opportunity to make our world famous sandwich look different as well, and this colorful upgrade gave us an opportunity to have some fun and show our guests that anything is possible in 2020!” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s in a statement.

The unusual breakfast will only be served on October 31 in 20 Denny’s restaurants in the Miami-Dade area.