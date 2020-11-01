Saginaw, MI, families find alternative ways to celebrate Halloween

National-World

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM ) — In Saginaw it’s a Halloween like no other.

“We’re just finding all the spots that are doing drive-up because it’s more safer for the children,” said Ebanisha Moller.

Moller and her family are seeking out drive-through trick-or-treating spots this year like the one at Hoyt Park in lieu of traditional trick-or-treating.

“Everything is so different now, I don’t think the world is ever going to be the same,” she said.

There were costumes ranging from scary to friendly and these two kiddos dressed as unicorns.

“Unicorns!!” Alex and Victoria said. “I’m the pink one and Alex is the blue one.”

They grabbed extra candy before trick-or-treating Saturday night.

“I like all the goodies,” Alex said.

“Just having fun,” Victoria said.

Heidi Churchfield and her family are skipping the usual Halloween traditions as well.

“Not doing passing out candy at home, it feels so different,” Churchfield said.

So instead they’re masked up at the park.

“We have candy and then band-aids and hand sanitizer too,” she said.

They’re still spreading the Halloween spirit.

“We’re all home and creates different feelings and we want these kids to feel extra special,” Churchfield said.

