5 things to know for November 2: Election, Covid-19, US protests, Thailand, Poland

1. Election 2020

It’s the day before the presidential election, and President Trump and former VP Joe Biden are making their last appeals to voters. President Trump traveled through Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida this weekend, downplaying the pandemic and even hinting that he would fire internationally respected infectious diseases specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci after the election. Trump will continue his whirlwind tour today through North Carolina, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Meanwhile, Joe Biden will campaign in Ohio and Pennsylvania — a key swing state that could be the tipping point of a close election. Meanwhile, the US Postal Service has recorded another drop in ballot deliveries, stoking anxiety as election deadlines near. The Texas Supreme Court has also denied a petition led by Republicans seeking to invalidate nearly 127,000 drive-thru votes in the Houston area. A similar case awaits a decision today in federal court.

2. Coronavirus

More than 1.2 million people worldwide have now died of Covid-19, and some nations are preparing for an even more devastating winter. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn lawmakers today that coronavirus deaths this winter could be twice as high as during the first wave of the outbreak. Johnson has been criticized by Conservative Party members for “giving in to scientific advisers” after announcing a new strict national lockdown this weekend. The US is hurtling toward 10 million cumulative cases as 31 states reported record daily Covid-19 case numbers last month. It’s another clear sign that, contrary to President Trump’s repeated denials, the pandemic is not going away. And some Republicans are breaking ranks with the President to drive that point home. “We haven’t beaten this yet,” GOP Sen. Rick Scott said yesterday.

3. US unrest

Federal authorities are expected to put another “non-scalable” fence around the entire perimeter of the White House — like the one erected during protests this summer — in preparation for possible unrest following the election. There have already been some concerning incidents. The FBI is investigating the alleged harassment of a Joe Biden campaign bus by motorists displaying Trump 2020 flags in Texas. People in vehicles that were part of a “Trump Train” yelled profanities and obscenities, then blockaded the Biden entourage. Neither Biden nor his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, were aboard. In the New York metro area, hundreds of vehicles flying Trump, MAGA and American flags caused delays over the weekend when they stopped traffic to cheer and chant. In Virginia, police responded yesterday to incidents during another “Trump Train” rally. There’s also concern that election unrest could coalesce with ongoing racial justice protests, like those seen in Portland, Oregon, and Pennsylvania.

4. International protests

Thailand’s King has spoken out about anti-government protests that have gripped the country for more than four months. Demonstrators are calling for democracy and reform of the monarchy, including a new constitution, the dissolution of parliament and resignation of the Prime Minister, a former army general who seized power in a 2014 coup. When the King was asked whether there was any room for compromise with such demands, the monarch said, “Thailand is the land of compromise.” Across the world in Poland, huge crowds turned out in the capital city of Warsaw over the weekend to protest a court decision to ban nearly all abortions. Some estimated as many as 150,000 people attended, making it one of the largest protests in the country in decades. Demonstrations have been a daily occurrence since the controversial abortion decision was handed down on October 22.

5. Virginia missing children

US marshals have located 27 missing children in Virginia as part of an ongoing nationwide operation to find endangered minors. Missing children are at high risk of abuse and sex trafficking, a release from the Department of Justice said. A similar operation was carried out in Georgia in August, resulting in the rescue of 26 children and the safe location of 13 others. While many of these children were believed to be the victims of trafficking and physical or sexual abuse, others were located at the request of law enforcement to make sure they weren’t in danger.

