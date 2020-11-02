A 13-year-old Missouri boy’s last day of school was in late October. He died from Covid-19 days later

National-World

An eighth grade student from Missouri passed away from complications related to Covid-19, officials in his school district said.

Peyton Baumgarth, 13, died over the weekend, Dr. Lori VanLeer, the superintendent of his school system in Washington, said in a statement sent to families in the district.

Peyton is the youngest person to pass away from Covid-19 in the state of Missouri according to state records.

His last day of school was October 22, and the school was informed he was in quarantine the following Monday, according to VanLeer’s statement.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy,” she wrote. “His family deserves nothing less. The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

Peyton’s uncle, Wayne Franke Jr., told CNN affiliate KSDK that Peyton’s mother also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I can’t imagine what she’s going through,” Franke said. “Nobody should ever have to deal with that.”

Peyton was a “a wonderful young man, who always had a smile to share with you,” his family wrote on the GoFundMe Page they set up to cover his funeral and medical expenses.

“He loved Christmas, video games, and enjoyed making YouTube videos, playing Pokemon GO, playing football and being with his family,” they wrote.

“Peyton, buddy, you are forever in our hearts. We love you endlessly and we will never forget you.”