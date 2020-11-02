Community raises almost $50,000 to help Fergie’s Pub during Covid-19 pandemic

National-World

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — Restaurants have been one of many industries facing challenges during this pandemic. Fergie’s Pub in Center City is nearing its 26th year in business.

But, recently the Irish pub found itself reaching out to the community and customers as they are in desperate need of help.

On Thursday, Fergie’s Pub posted a GoFundMe and within 18 hours they reached their goal of $30,000. As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe is almost at $50,000.

Co-owner Fergus Carey talked to Eyewitness News about the response.

“We’re blown away, thankful and grateful to everybody who stepped up to help us,” Carey said. “Last year, 2019, was our busiest year ever after 25 years and then 2020.”

The community stepped up in order to help the local pub in a time of need.

“So much going on, only so many people inside, nobody at the bar. So most of the business are on the street on the sidewalk and now weather getting cold and business is dipping fast. We have to do something and we have been very supportive of our neighborhood and community for many years and it is really touching,” Carey said.

Carey says despite legally being able to seat inside at 50% capacity, customers are not coming inside.

“It is getting colder, people are not comfortable to come inside, 50% capacity legally but people are not coming in. Plus, that’s not good enough,” Carey said. “We need help from the government. Yes, we’re doing our best, but a lot of people are feeling the bite right now. A lot of people are hoping for more relief in the package from the government.”

