Family: Babysitter murdered after trying to stop Trevor George from stealing truck

Windsor, CO (KCNC) — A babysitter was shot and killed at a remote Windsor farmhouse while trying to prevent an auto theft, according to family members of those directly involved in the investigation. The deceased victim, who has not been publicly identified until a next-of-kin notification, was killed outside the farmhouse after hearing someone attempting to steal their truck.

Family members say suspect Trevor George then strangled a young girl in the home after she started to scream for help.

Family members of the young girl, who wished not to be publicly identified at this time, say the child’s mother returned home to find the babysitter deceased in the driveway. When she entered the home she found George allegedly attacking her daughter. Family accuse George of nearly killing the young girl before threatening to kill her mother and running away.

The victims say George then ran from the remote home, which is surrounded by a pumpkin patch, and stole a car from a nearby complex to get away.

Weld County Sheriff’s deputies and Windsor police responded to the scene as the young girl and her mother hid in the crawl space of the home, according to family.

George was spotted driving the stolen vehicle on Interstate 25 hours later. After being tasered at a gas station in Fort Collins, George was arrested and transferred to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for WCSO said they could not confirm or deny all of the allegations made by the family, as the investigation process is still in very early stages. George was questioned for the first time on Friday in Greeley.

Upon arrest, George was only being held in connection to the stolen vehicle investigation. However, the sheriff’s office later said he was being held at the Weld County Jail on suspicion of one count each of first degree murder, first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and first-degree assault, as well as four counts of felony menacing and a host of theft, motor vehicle theft, burglary and robbery charges.

The family of the young girl says the babysitter was a family friend.

The young girl, and her mother, are both physically okay. However, they are said to be having a tough time recovering from the emotional trauma of the alleged attacks.

