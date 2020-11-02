Homeowner, neighbors grab hoses to quench housefire

National-World

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — A west Omaha home erupted into flames Monday the day after a portable fire pit had been in use.

Alerted by neighbors, the homeowner of the house near 162nd and Parker Streets evacuated his family before seeing the danger.

While others called 911, the homeowner used a garden hose to try and knock down the fire as it spread to the roof.

Bystanders did not just watch — some of them grab the neighbor’s hose and pour on the water.

“It was moving up the side of the house pretty fast and I wanted to make sure they were out of the house. I grabbed this hose and just started helping out. Think it helped? Oh yeah, I think so,” said witness Matt Knott.

Omaha firefighters arrived on the scene in minutes to relieve the homeowner and neighbors.

And good thing because flames popped out on the roof which is too high for garden hoses to hit.

No official word on a cause but a portable fire pit used yesterday was sitting next to the garage.

While the family is alright, it has been a tough few months for them. In June we reported their roofing business pickup was stolen from the driveway and trashed. Now part of their new siding is destroyed.

