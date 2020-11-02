Multiple acts of antisemitism reported at UConn

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

STORRS, CT (WFSB) — UConn officials are investigating after a series of anti-Semitic acts were committed over the course of the past month.

According to the UConn Dean of Students office, campus officials first became aware of an incident that occurred on Tuesday, October 6 in Rosebrooks Hall.

While details pertaining to that incident weren’t immediately available, officials described it as “an incident of Anti-Semitic vandalism”.

On October 17, UConn President Thomas Katsouleas issued a statement saying that school officials had become aware that a student’s whiteboard had been defaced with anti-Semitic language.

“I want to add my support for the communities that have been assaulted and my assurances that when we are able to identify who is responsible for acts that are harmful we will continue to explore all available avenues to hold them accountable,” says President Katsouleas.

On October 28, south campus residents were made aware of yet another act of bias vandalism that occurred back on October 25, saying that images of a menorah and kinara were torn off of a bulletin board.

“This behavior has gone too far. It is reprehensible that this pattern remains in our community and has not only continued to target individuals in the Jewish community but now, also, individuals within the Black and African American Communities. To the individual(s) responsible, this behavior has to stop. Your actions are inexcusable and unacceptable,” South Campus Residence Hall Director Yomarie Diaz said.

In one of the incidents, property was also defaced with swastika graffiti.

UConn staff members are actively investigating these incidents and are working with the Hillel community on planning an event to address these issues and concerns.

The event is scheduled to take place sometime next week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.