NYC gun arrests increase by 102%, shooting incidents by 121% compared to October of last year, NYPD says

There were 137 shooting incidents and 502 gun arrests in New York City in October, increases of 121% and 102%, respectively, over the same month last year, according to the NYPD’s latest crime statistics report.

In October, gun arrests increased in every borough compared to last October, the NYPD said.

For the year-to-date, there have been 1,299 shooting incidents, a 93.9% increase over the same period in 2019, and 3,308 gun arrests, a 15% increase over that period last year.

Burglaries and auto thefts were up for October by 32.2% and 78.7%, respectively, compared to October 2019, the NYPD said. Murders dropped, from 36 in October 2019 to 35 this October.

Overall citywide, reported hate crimes have declined 34% compared to this time last year (from 359 to 237), but there have been at least 24 Covid-19-related hate crimes.

The NYPD says that “there are primarily two motivating factors behind those crimes: The victim’s race (Anti-Asian) and the perception that they have Coronavirus.”