President Obama to visit Georgia Monday, one day ahead of election

GEORGIA, USA (WGCL) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign in Atlanta Monday afternoon to promote Former VP and Presidential candidate Joe Biden as well as other Democrats looking to flip Georgia.

Obama is scheduled to campaign at 2:30 p.m. in Atlanta as a last minute appeal to Georgians, one day ahead of election.

Obama said in during a recent campaign stop, “Our jobs are on the line, our healthcare is on the line, whether or not we get this pandemic under control is on the line. But here’s the good news: on Tuesday, you can choose change.”

Monday afternoon Obama will campaign alongside senate candidates Jon Ossoff and reverend Raphael Warnock.

They will work to encourage all Georgians to make a plan to vote on Tuesday.

Just this Sunday, VP candidate Senator Kamala Harris spoke with CBS46 one-on-one reminding voters how crucial Georgia is to the 2020 election.

“Georgians deserve to have this kind of attention when we are looking at some of the highest rates of covid contractions and detestation in terms of the economy and small business” said Harris.

