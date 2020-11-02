Project Warmth asks community to donate directly to agencies during pandemic

National-World

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) — For years, KCTV5 has been a proud sponsor of Project Warmth.

Because of COVID-19, Project Warmth looks different this year, but the need for warm coats and blankets is still the same.

Instead of the collection sites around the city, Project Warmth is identifying places where your new or used coats, blankets, gloves and scarves can be donated.

You can also go to ProjectWarmthKC.com where you can find a list of organizations accepting donations thru Nov. 11.

Thanks to Project Warmth’s partner, The Salvation Army, the donated items will be sorted an distributed to shelters and other organizations qualifying for assistance.

For more information, please send an email to projectwarmthkc@gmail.com and one of our volunteers will answer as soon as possible.

