Voter enthusiasm high in Oregon, Washington as Election Day nears

OREGON, USA (KPTV) — With just two days until Election Day, a steady stream of voters returned their ballots Sunday afternoon and evening.

In Clark County, 65 percent of votes have been returned.

Kristen Johnson waited until Sunday to vote because she was still undecided on the presidential race.

“I just wasn’t sure who I was going to vote for,” Johnson said. “So I wanted to make sure I took my time and did my research before I cast my ballot.”

“I think I’ve spent more time on my ballot this year than I ever have before,” Johnson added.

Another voter, Jarred Harris told FOX 12 he voted for the first time in his life.

“Just because there’s a lot more on the line right now,” Harris said.

Harris said the First and Second Amendment are important to him and that’s why he voted for President Trump.

Voter Rachelle Universe said she had trouble picking between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

“I was very undecided,” Universe said. “I’m just going to go third party, because at this point for me, it was a coin toss.”

Across the river in Portland, voters told us they wanted to cast their ballots before the start of the new week.

“The most important thing is looking for a candidate who can do something about COVID,” Melisa Wambalava said.

For ballot box locations in Clark County: clark.wa.gov/elections/ballot-deposit-locations

For ballot locations in the Portland metro area and other parts of Oregon: sos.oregon.gov/voting/Pages/drop-box-locator.aspx

