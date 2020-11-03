2 civilians rescue 26-year-old woman from attempted abduction, police say

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — Philadelphia police say two civilians rescued a 26-year-old woman from an attempted abduction in Center City Monday night. It happened on the 200 block of South 24th Street just before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was walking on 24th Street when she was grabbed by a man at knifepoint and was dragged towards a white SUV.

Two civilians stopped the man as he tried to pull the victim into the SUV and they held the suspect at the scene until police arrived.

Police say the woman suffered a small cut to the hand and is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police say the suspect has been arrested and the white SUV is being held.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.