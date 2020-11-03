A group of college students drove more than 1,500 miles to help their friend cast her ballot

National-World

A Georgia college student was so determined to vote, she decided to take a nearly 24-hour road trip to her hometown in order to cast her ballot in person.

“I filled out my absentee ballot, sealed the security envelope and realized I made a mistake,” said Hannah Tindall, a 22-year-old senior at Georgia Tech. “I frantically opened it and totally destroyed the seal.”

Jack Purdy, her friend and fellow classmate, said that after some talk, it was a “no brainer” that they had to drive her to Harleysville, Pennsylvania, so she could vote in person.

“I had the time and nothing better to do than make sure she gets to her polling place on time,” said Purdy.

So late Monday night, Tindall, Purdy and their friends Dan Kotten and Gavin Williamson loaded up their car and started the first 12-hour leg of the trip, taking turns driving through the night.

They arrived in at the local township building in Montgomery County at about 11 a.m., in time for Tindall to cast her Election Day ballot.

“There was a very small line, we got there before the lunchtime rush,” Tindall said. “I was able to surrender my absentee ballot and got out pretty quick.”

A perk of the trip — a quick visit with the family. Tindall’s parents still needed to vote, and so did her aunt, who lived a block away.

They all met in the polling line to cast their votes together.

“I hadn’t seen my family since the end of the summer. It was a big surprise for my mom,” Tindall said. “I decided to tell her this morning and called when we were a couple hours out and she started crying.”

After the quick visit, the students turned around and headed back to Atlanta.

“This election is very important, and with Pennsylvania being a swing state, I think it’s just very important that everyone comes out to vote, but voting in general is also very important,” Tindall said. “Yes, it matters who you vote for, but being informed and exercising your right to vote … It’s an awesome gift that a lot of people in other countries don’t have.”

The group is expecting to arrive home in Atlanta around 1 a.m., Wednesday, completing the more than 1,500-mile round trip. Purdy said he is voting for Democrat Joe Biden, but he doesn’t expect an easy outcome.

“Tonight’s going to be interesting, for sure. If I don’t know the results by the time we get home, we aren’t going to be stressed about it,” Purdy said.

“Four years ago was not a fun day … But, I’m mostly optimistic. We have leaned a lot, and I think generally our demographic is going to show up this time. Somehow, I’m in a much more hopeful spot.”