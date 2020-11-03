Boards go up on businesses, Police to be out in force amid concerns about civil unrest stemming from election 2020 in Chicago, nationwide

National-World

CHICAGO, IL (WBBM) — Business owners are not taking any chances with the election outcome.

Many were busy boarding up windows downtown Monday night, in case of civil unrest.

As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, it was a different scene Monday night depending on where you went downtown. There were plenty of buildings that were boarded up, but some stores that also looked normal – untouched and unbothered by the heightened concern that so many have about this election outcome.

Early voting is over, and come Tuesday, the votes will get tallied.

Around Chicago, the weather was temperate on Monday – and will be even warmer on Tuesday. The mood was calm enough that one man was spotted playing George Michael’s “Careless Whisper” on the saxophone on the Chicago Riverfront near the Wrigley Building Monday night.

But the tune is mixed on whether there will be harmony after this general election, which pits Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden.

While there are no credible threats of something happening in Chicago, plenty of plywood went up at businesses in the Loop and around the greater downtown area anyway.

Chicago Department of Transportation trucks were visibly out to block or divert traffic, while Chicago Police officers continued to make their presence visible.

“Chicago Police will increase its patrol,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

And it’s not just Chicago. Around the nation, cities are prepared.

Outside the White House Monday, a steel fence went up to brace for demonstrators reacting to election results.

In Minneapolis, police said their goal is a highly visible force they believe will be able to prevent and quickly respond to acts of civil unrest. That includes having the Minnesota National Guard ready to assist if needed.

Back in Chicago, we spotted members of the Illinois National Guard checking into a hotel. The Office of Emergency Management and Communications told CBS 2 it has not made any calls to the National Guard, but the stat did station members at McCormick Place to be ready if needed.

But as of now, there are no plans to deploy the Guard.

